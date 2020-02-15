SCHERERVILLE, IN - David Scheidt, age 47, suddenly, late of Schererville, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Loving son of Robert and the late Mary Scheidt, nee Cook. Dear brother of Debbie (Dave) Donaldson, Mary Jo Classen, Bob (Karin), Jeff (Kathy), Mark, and the late Lynn Scheidt. Wonderful uncle of many nieces and nephews. David was the proud owner of Aurelio's Pizza in Schererville, where he poured out his heart and soul. Dave started working at Aurelio's at the age of 16 as a busboy, working his way up to owner. Dave loved animals, and will be missed by his three cats.

Memorial visitation Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. with a memorial service to be held at 4:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with Rev. Charles Niblick officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Humane Society of the Calumet Area, 421 45th St., Munster, IN 46321, this would mean so much to him. Rest Easy Dave, you will be missed by so many!

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.