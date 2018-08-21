HOBART, IN - David Smar, age 65, of Hobart, passed away August 19, 2018. He was a member of Gary Wirt High School, Class of 1972, was an avid bowler for over 50 years, and worked as an electrician for U.S. Steel for 35 years.
David is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marilyn (nee Webb) Smar; children, David Christopher Smar, Melissa Brunker; grandchildren, Griffen, Brennen and Lacey; brother, Robert (Kathy) Smar; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation for David will be held Thursday, August 23, 2018, from 2:00 p.m., until the time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart.