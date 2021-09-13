HIGHLAND, IN - David Steele, age 77, of Highland, IN, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda, of 56 years; children: David (Cheryl) Steele of Edwardsburg, MI, Mike (Karla) Steele of Lake Village, IN, Lori Duncan of Highland, IN, and Brian (Brenda Guth) Steele of Portage, IN; and seven grandkids.

David retired in 1997, after 33 years at USS Gary Works. He was a very family-oriented man and loved spending time with all of them.

Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322 on Monday, September 13, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with the funeral service following immediately at 6:30 p.m.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com