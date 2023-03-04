July 21, 1936—Feb. 25, 2023

BOCA RATON—David Stepanovich Stevens, 86, of Boca Raton, FL passed away peacfully surrounded by his loving family on February 25, 2023. He was born to Nick and Mary Stepanovich on July 21, 1936 in Indiana Harbor. 63 years ago, he married the love of his life, Nada Chelar-Stevens.

David graduated from East Chicago Washington High School, Dartmouth College and then Indiana University Law School. After receiving his law degree, he served in the military as Intellegence Officer at the United States Army Headquarters in Fort Monroe, VA. After serving his country, he became a highly respected lawyer serving the community.

David and Nada, as avid travelers, explored the world, formed cherished friendships and created treasured memories. David, a consummate host, was known for his culinary talents and entertained friends and family with BBQ, steaks, lamb, and many creative dishes.

David was also known for his generosity. He was a longtime supporter of many charities and was deeply committed to his Serbian heritage. He was actively involved in the church and community, and was a devoted supporter of Lifeline Humanitarian Organization.

David is preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Mary; his sister, Natalie. He is survived by his devoted wife, Nada; sister, Dawn Kristich (Chuck); his brother Donald Stepanovich; his nieces Maria (Sava) Packovich, Lisa (Jim) Varnum, Dawn Radich-Kotz(James), Danielle Frank (Tim), Lana Manikowski (Jack); and by his great-nieces and -nephews David, Alexandria (Pete), Kate (Jim), Benjamin, Natalia, Nicholas, Katarina, and Zachary.

David leaves an incredible legacy of love, kindness, generosity, a deep devotion to family, an appreciation of the creative and performing arts, as well as of delicious food!

A private funeral service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifeline Humanitarian Organization-Chicago in David’s memory: 444 North Michigan Avenue, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60611 or www.lifelinechicago.net

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME 219-322-6616