David Stewart Wallace

David was a US Army Veteran and retired from US Steel after a 35 year career. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church where he and his wife, Roseann, were married and they attended as a family. David was also a member of Calumet Crank Club with his wife and Allen County Woodworkers Club. He also enjoyed building model planes and flying them with his friends. He had a passion for woodworking and would turn bowls, pens, and other crafts as well as building a log home. He also painted watercolors, wrote poems and humorous stories, and cross stitched on work breaks. He had a great sense of humor and took the good natured ribbing from his coworkers in stride. David was also a lover of nature and animals and particularly enjoyed bird watching. The family would take many camping and hiking trips and he would always be concerned to move turtles across the road.