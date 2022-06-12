Oct. 31, 1947 - June 7, 2022
FORT WAYNE - David Stewart Wallace, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. David was born October 31, 1947, in Union, NY to the late Onolee Jean (Harvey) Wallace and Reverend Donald Stewart Wallace. He is also preceded in death by his infant twin grandchildren.
David was a US Army Veteran and retired from US Steel after a 35 year career. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church where he and his wife, Roseann, were married and they attended as a family. David was also a member of Calumet Crank Club with his wife and Allen County Woodworkers Club. He also enjoyed building model planes and flying them with his friends. He had a passion for woodworking and would turn bowls, pens, and other crafts as well as building a log home. He also painted watercolors, wrote poems and humorous stories, and cross stitched on work breaks. He had a great sense of humor and took the good natured ribbing from his coworkers in stride. David was also a lover of nature and animals and particularly enjoyed bird watching. The family would take many camping and hiking trips and he would always be concerned to move turtles across the road.
David is survived by his wife, Roseann Lee (Lynch) Wallace; children: Jessica Skiver (Timothy), David Wallace Jr. (Lexi), and Chrishna Wallace Kasputis; sisters: Bonnie Carson (David), Diane Cullison, and Cheryl Steward (Ed); and grandchildren: Emily Skiver, Zoe Skiver, Skylar Wallace, Hannah Wallace, Willow Wallace, John Wallace, Amanda Wallace, and Jesse Wallace.
A private family remembrance gathering for David will be held. A public celebration of life will be held in the near future in Valparaiso. David will be laid to rest privately at a later date in Marion National Cemetery, Marion, IN and will always be present at his favorite trail in Turkey Run State Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in David's memory may be made to National Audubon Society, 225 Varick Street, 7th floor, New York, NY 10014, act.audubon.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mccombandsons.com for the Wallace family.