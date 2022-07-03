LOWELL - David Sutton, 81, lifelong resident of Lowell, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; children: Michelle (Richard) Adams of WA, Brian (Heather) and Dan (Deana), all of Lowell; grandchildren: Kylee Adams, Chase, Delaney and Isabelle Sutton; siblings: Margaret (Joe) Grills of VA, John (Carole) of Lowell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

David was a lifelong Farmer and a Pilot since the age of 16. He was a 1958 Lowell High School graduate, Army Veteran of the 101st Airborne where he was a Paratrooper, past president of Lake County Farm Bureau Inc., past board member and Chairman of the Board for Gleaner Life Insurance Society. He was also a member of the Hawthorne Arbor of Gleaners, and a 4-H leader for many years.

Visitation, Tuesday July 5, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., with Funeral Services Wednesday, 11:00 a.m., all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Lowell. Cremation will follow services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org