 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Dr. Bethany Cataldi’s Center for Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery

David Sutton

  • 0
David Sutton

LOWELL - David Sutton, 81, lifelong resident of Lowell, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; children: Michelle (Richard) Adams of WA, Brian (Heather) and Dan (Deana), all of Lowell; grandchildren: Kylee Adams, Chase, Delaney and Isabelle Sutton; siblings: Margaret (Joe) Grills of VA, John (Carole) of Lowell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

David was a lifelong Farmer and a Pilot since the age of 16. He was a 1958 Lowell High School graduate, Army Veteran of the 101st Airborne where he was a Paratrooper, past president of Lake County Farm Bureau Inc., past board member and Chairman of the Board for Gleaner Life Insurance Society. He was also a member of the Hawthorne Arbor of Gleaners, and a 4-H leader for many years.

Visitation, Tuesday July 5, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., with Funeral Services Wednesday, 11:00 a.m., all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Lowell. Cremation will follow services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org

www.sheetsfuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts