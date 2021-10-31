 Skip to main content
David Thomas Villarreal

Dec. 29, 1933 - Oct. 17, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN - David Thomas Villarreal, born December 29, 1933 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, surrounded by loved ones, He resided in Merrillville, IN. He is survived by two brothers: Ernesto and Victor and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by his son, David Antonio, parents, Felipe and Guadalupe; siblings: Virginia, Enriqueta, Humberto, Lilia, Felipe, Ricardo, Irma, and Blanca.

David was an Army Veteran. He worked as a mechanic and retired from Inland Steel's 80" Plate Mill. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL HOME, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Father Peter Muha officiating. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery to follow service. www.mycalumetpark.com

