VALPARAISO, IN - David Torres, age 38, of Valparaiso passed away Monday August 27, 2018 at his home. David was born March 23, 1980 in Merrillville, IN to Jose and Millie (Renta) Torres, Sr. David was a Chief Operator for BP North America in Whiting. He was a devoted family man; a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and cousin. He enjoyed gardening and hunting. He was active as a softball coach and a Portage High School Wrestling Coach. Wrestling was one of his passions. He attended Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
David is survived by his loving wife, Lina; his daughter, Mia; his parents Jose and Millie Torres, Sr. of Valparaiso; his brother, Jose Torres, Jr. of Gary; his sister, Ivette (Michael) Lamb of Chesterton; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday September 1, 2018 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 356 W 700 N Valparaiso, IN 46385 with Rev. Paul Quanz officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL 5341 Central Avenue Portage, IN 46368 and from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Church.