David VanDyke

MUNSTER, IN — David VanDyke, age 57, of Munster, IN passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Beloved husband of Sharon VanDyke, nee Beezhold. Loving father of Joshua, Bryan, Kara, and Kaden VanDyke. Cherished son of Jack (late Helen) (Carol) VanDyke. Dear brother of Patricia (Gene) Dunham, Sharon (Bill) Bultema, Jacquie (Rick) Molenhouse, Julienne, and Cindy.

Dave founded Precision Construction as a residential and commercial contractor in 1985. His projects included the Summer Tree Estates neighborhood in Crown Point, Stone Bridge in Schererville, Deer Creek in Winfield and White Oak Estates in Munster. The company has gone on to build or renovate luxury houses, shopping centers, offices, medical facilities, hotels, churches and commercial buildings worldwide. Some of his many projects across Northwest Indiana included: Main Street Center in Schererville, DeYoung Furniture in St. John, Family Christian Center in Munster, Staybridge Suites in Merrillville, Express Oil in Dyer, Williams Eye Institute in Hammond, and Woudeland Professional Center in Dyer.

Dave was a visionary and wanted to make a difference. He loved his God, taking care of his wife, riding his motorcycle and vacationing. Dave was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Visitation Monday, October 18, 2021, from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Ln, Dyer, IN. Celebration of Life Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Living Word Church, 2248 186th St, Lansing, IL, with Rev. David Prince officiating. Private family interment Memory Lane Memorial Park – Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, gifts will be received for Living Word Church – Zimbabwe Project (a facility for a church that is caring for orphans and providing schooling for children in Zimbabwe that Dave was planning to complete). For more information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com