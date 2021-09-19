Sep. 15, 1948 - Sep. 15, 2021
HOBART, IN - David W. Albrecht, age 73, of Hobart, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, while surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on September 15, 1948 in Amboy, IL to the late Floyd and Doris Albrecht. Dave married Nancy (nee Oehlman) on February 1, 1975 in Kouts, IN. He was an electrical engineer and owned operated A&M Engineering. Dave was a faithful member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church where he served over the years as an usher, treasurer, elder, trustee, and any other role they needed him to fill. He was also a dedicated member of Hobart Kiwanis and gave of himself in whatever way he could to help with projects including Christmas in April. In his free time, he enjoyed flying his plane and woodworking. Dave will be remembered for his kind nature and generous spirit and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy; three children: Kevin (Cheryl) Albrecht, Brownsburg, Douglas (Jillian) Albrecht, Hobart, and Nicole (Adam) King, Valparaiso; eight grandchildren: Jessica Merritt, Kate Albrecht, Sophia Albrecht, Noah Albrecht, Kyler, Chase, Kamden, and Charley King; brother, Stephen (Liz) Albrecht, Harmon, IL; three sisters: Barbara (Marion) Lowry, Plymouth,IN, Ruth (Steven) Brown, Harmon, IL, Mary (Jeff) Bresson, Compton, IL; many nieces, nephews and other loving family and dear friends.
Dave was also preceded in death by his sisters: Martha Schulte and Bonnie Dickson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6240 Grand Blvd, Hobart, IN 46342.
Funeral services for Dave will be Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Grace Evangelical Church at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Frederic Lams officiating. There will be additional visitation at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Kouts. Visitation for Dave will be Monday, September 20, 2021 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. with a Kiwanis Service at 5:00 p.m. For information, please call (219) 942-2109 or go to www.reesfuneralhomes.com.