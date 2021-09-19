David W. Albrecht

He was born on September 15, 1948 in Amboy, IL to the late Floyd and Doris Albrecht. Dave married Nancy (nee Oehlman) on February 1, 1975 in Kouts, IN. He was an electrical engineer and owned operated A&M Engineering. Dave was a faithful member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church where he served over the years as an usher, treasurer, elder, trustee, and any other role they needed him to fill. He was also a dedicated member of Hobart Kiwanis and gave of himself in whatever way he could to help with projects including Christmas in April. In his free time, he enjoyed flying his plane and woodworking. Dave will be remembered for his kind nature and generous spirit and will be missed by all who knew him.