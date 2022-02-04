Mar. 18, 1932 - Jan. 27, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Prominent banker, lawyer, and community leader, David W. Givens, Indianapolis, passed away on January 27, 2022. David was dedicated to his family, thrived in his career, devoted to his church, and deeply involved in his community. In the Spring of 2021, David and his wife Betty (Davis) Givens relocated back to Indianapolis after several years living in Palm Desert, California. Betty succumbed in July.

David is survived by his devoted children, Kathy (David) Stephany and David W. Givens, Jr.; his grandchildren, Rachel Allen, Brice Givens, and Cory Givens; and his beloved great-grandchildren, Arden and Laela Reynolds. He is also survived by his beloved older brother, James M. Givens, Jr. of Redlands, California.

David was born in Porter, Indiana and relocated to Indianapolis in 1941 when his father was elected Treasurer for the State of Indiana. He attended Indianapolis Public School 84 and Broad Ripple High School, where he formed life-long friendships. He served in the United States Army at the time of the Korea Conflict but was able to matriculate Wabash College and graduate with a B.A. degree in 1956. While at Wabash, David was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity.

Then, recently married to Betty, David pursued his law degree from the Indiana University School of Law – Indianapolis (now, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law), graduating in 1960. During law school, he worked during the day for the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles and became the Deputy Commissioner.

After receiving his law degree, David joined Bushmann, Krieg, DeVault, Alexander (now Krieg DeVault LLP) and progressed to partnership. Hailing from a family of bankers (which included three State Treasurers), he naturally became an expert in banking law and led efforts by The League for Economic Development to reform Indiana's Depression-era banking laws. In 1974, during trying times, David was recruited to become the first General Counsel for Indiana National Corporation. He later became its President. Following the merger of INB National Bank with NBD Bank, N.A. (now JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.), David continued with the combined institution, retiring as the President and Chief Operating Officer in 1993. David concluded his career as Of Counsel to the law firm Johnson Smith Pence Densborn Wright & Heath.

David was Chairman of the Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee (GIPC) during the Mayor Bill Hudnut's tenure and, in 1982, was President of the Indianapolis 500 Festival, culminating years of service on its Board in many capacities including Chairperson for the Queen's Pageant. As Chairman of GIPC, he focused on childcare, funding social causes and community-police relations. Also during the Hudnut years, David served as one of five trustees for the Krannert Charitable Trust. Among the achievements during his tenure were the creation of an Institute of Cardiology at Indiana University, a Graduate School of Management at Purdue University, a Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Illinois, and a Pavilion at the Indianapolis Museum of Art.

David served as a member of the Board of Trustees of Wabash College from 1987 to 2007, and as an Emeritus Trustee for the last 15 years. Wabash College awarded David an Honorary Doctorate in 2014. David also served as a member of the Board of Visitors for the Indiana University School of Law - Indianapolis. He received the McKinney School of Law Distinguished Alumni Award in 1990 and the IUPUI Spirit of Philanthropy Award in 1998.

As a member of the Board of Directors of VISA, Inc., the issuer of VISA credit cards, David served several terms alongside prominent fellow directors, including President George H.W. Bush.

David has been recognized over the years for his many contributions, but few more cherished than having been named Sagamore of the Wabash by Governor Robert D. Orr in 1988 and Governor Evan Bayh in 1993.

David was an avid supporter of Wabash College and the Little Giants football team. He was also an avid open wheel racing fan, particularly IndyCar and the Indianapolis 500 having attended 52 races – 49 consecutively – during his lifetime. David and Betty loved and supported the arts and were especially fond of Indiana artists of the Impressionist Movement.

Upon retirement, David and Betty (a Lake County girl) spent summers in South Haven, and later New Buffalo, Michigan. They enjoyed cruising Lake Michigan in their boat and sitting on their porch watching as the sun set. During a trip west to see brother Jim, they fell in love with Palm Desert, California and bought a wonderful home there, where they lived for most of the last 10 years. But they never shed their Hoosier roots and stayed in close contact with family and friends until their return last year.

Private services will be held at Flanner & Buchanan Mortuary. Memorial contributions are suggested in David's name to the Morehead-Givens Scholarship Fund at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, where Betty graduated, or to the David and Betty Givens Scholarship Fund at Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

David and Betty Givens Scholarship Fund

Mail: Wabash College, c/o Advancement Office,

P.O. Box 352, Crawfordsville, IN 47933

Phone: 877-743-4545

Morehead-Givens Scholarship Fund

Mail: DePauw University Alumni & Development

Center, c/o David W. Givens Memorial Gift, 201

E. Seminary St., Greencastle, IN 46135-0037

Phone: 800-446-5298