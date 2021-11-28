 Skip to main content
David W. Kiel

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Beloved husband, father and grandfather, David W. Kiel, passed away at the age of 67. The Lord called him home on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 while he was surrounded by his loving family at home.

Private family services have been held and a Celebration of David's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AIM at Melanoma Foundation to support Dave's daughter Karyn as she continues her fight while raising awareness, something Dave was immensely proud of. www.aimatmelanoma.org.

For more information, please visit www.solanpruinfuneralhome.com.

