June 7, 1945 – Aug. 11, 2021
HAMMOND, IN – David W McCabe Jr, age 76, passed away Wednesday August 11, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife, Christine C. McCabe (Biewenga); children: James (Carol) Iles, Dawn Moore (fiance Dan Heath); grandchildren: Madison, Mason, Mackenzie, Makyah, Joshua, and Carter; great grandchildren: Cadence, Lillyanna, and Kylo; sister Judy (Joe) Halla; brothers-in-law: CJ (Amy) Biewenga, Cliff (Melissa) Biewenga, Greg (Katie) McManus; sisters-in-law: Sue (Bud) Valdez, Catherine Richmond; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents David W. and Frances McCabe.
David was a graduate of TF South, class of 1963. He then served his country in the US Air Force as an Aircraft Mechanic and was a veteran of Vietnam. After receiving an Honorable Discharge, he began working for and retired from Inland Steel (Cleveland Cliffs Steel) with 30 years of service as a Journeyman Millwright. Just prior to retirement, he received his degree from South Suburban College in Computer Aided Design and worked in that field for 12 years.
Throughout the years, he was an avid auto mechanic who enjoyed working on vehicles for friends and family, doing everything from changing brakes to rebuilding engines and transmissions. He also enjoyed woodworking, resulting in his family and friends benefiting from many fine pieces of custom furniture. David and his wife enjoyed traveling. They visited 45 states, Europe, and Canada. Dave was especially known for his love of M&M's.
A visitation will take place on Monday, August 16, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave, Hammond, IN, (Hessville). A funeral service and military honors will take place at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Brian Shaver officiating. Cremation and inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will take place at a later date. For additional information please contact Bocken Funeral Home at (219)844-1600 or visit www.bockenfunerals.com.