June 7, 1945 – Aug. 11, 2021

HAMMOND, IN – David W McCabe Jr, age 76, passed away Wednesday August 11, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife, Christine C. McCabe (Biewenga); children: James (Carol) Iles, Dawn Moore (fiance Dan Heath); grandchildren: Madison, Mason, Mackenzie, Makyah, Joshua, and Carter; great grandchildren: Cadence, Lillyanna, and Kylo; sister Judy (Joe) Halla; brothers-in-law: CJ (Amy) Biewenga, Cliff (Melissa) Biewenga, Greg (Katie) McManus; sisters-in-law: Sue (Bud) Valdez, Catherine Richmond; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents David W. and Frances McCabe.

David was a graduate of TF South, class of 1963. He then served his country in the US Air Force as an Aircraft Mechanic and was a veteran of Vietnam. After receiving an Honorable Discharge, he began working for and retired from Inland Steel (Cleveland Cliffs Steel) with 30 years of service as a Journeyman Millwright. Just prior to retirement, he received his degree from South Suburban College in Computer Aided Design and worked in that field for 12 years.