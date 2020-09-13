HAMMOND, IN - David William Barron, age 72, of Hammond, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his brothers: Russell (Marcia) Barron Jr. and George (Kathy) Barron; nephews: George Jr., David and Douglass (Aracely) Barron; niece, Genae Barron; three great nieces: Paola Mairena Alicia Barron and Olivia Burke; dear friend Betsy Hunt and numerous other friends. Preceded in death by his parents: Russell J. Sr. and Leona M. Barron.

David Barron was born in Chicago, IL. He graduated from Morton High School in 1967 where he was a starter on the State Championship football team in 1965. After graduating he served in the in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. David earned an associate degree in culinary arts from Indiana Vocational Technical College. He worked both as an Iron Worker and a Chef. He was a member of Iron Workers Local 395 and the American Legion Post 369. David was also a 32nd degree Mason and member of McKinley Lodge 712, the Scottish Rite Valley of South Bend and a Shriner. Friends who wish to may make a donation to the Shriners Hospital for Children in David's memory. For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at 219-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.