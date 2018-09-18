September 19, 1950 - September 16, 2018
CHESTERTON, IN - David Zacharias died suddenly on September 16, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Briseida Zacharias and daughter, Erika. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Mohr and brother-in-law, Tom Mohr; nephew, Brian Mohr and his wife, Jacqueline and their daughters: Taylor and Riley; his nephew, Jonathan Mohr and his wife, Emily and their children: Addison and Tyler; his nephew, Michael Mohr and his wife, Amy and their children: Braxton and Grayson. He is also survived by his sister, Rita Cannon and her daughters, Erin Donlin and her partner Rick McCurley and their children: Jaxson and Sylvia; Carly Donlin and her daughter, Reese; his sister-in-law, Judith Brill and brother-in-law, John Brill and their daughters: Jordan and Sydney; his sister-in-law, Eunice Schneider and her husband, Herb and their son, Jack; his cousin, Joe Zacharias and his wife, Sandra Zacharias and their daughters: Samantha and Shoshanna; his aunt, Fran Zacharias; his cousin, Robert Zacharias and his wife, Robin and their children: Joshua, Allison and Jeremy; his cousin, Cheryl Levin and her husband Roger Levin and their daughters: Dana Brodsky and Lauren Levin. He is also survived by stepsons: Matt and Mark Thompson.
David was a business owner for 26 years and was devoted to his wife and daughter. He loved music and great food and was a loyal friend to many. He will be greatly missed. May his memory be for a blessing.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 9:00 AM at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave Munster, Indiana 46321, prior to services at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Graveside service will follow at Beth El Cemetery in Portage.