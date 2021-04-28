Davy Lee Oswalt

June 6, 1969 — Apr. 21, 2021

HAMMOND, IN — Davy Lee Oswalt was born June 6, 1969, in Warsaw, IN. He lived in Atwood, IN, until the age of 13 when he moved to Gary, IN.

Davy "Ozzy" Oswalt graduated from Calumet High School in 1988. He was a football lineman and heavyweight wrestler who was a big part of the Sectional Championship wrestling teams in 1986, 1987, 1988 and was a member of the 1988 Regional Champion Warriors.

Davy served as assistant football coach in several Calumet Region programs over the years including Hammond Morton, Hammond Gavit, Highland, Lake Station and his alma mater, Calumet High School.

After graduating from high school Davy attended Vincennes University and later Purdue Calumet. He was well known as the security supervisor at Horseshoe, Ameristar and Rivers Casinos.

Davy was a die-hard Chicago Bears and Notre Dame fan no matter how bad of a season they were having. He loved fishing and anything to do with outdoors including landscaping his yard. He also loved watching old movies and TV shows.

Davy departed from this life on Wednesday April 21, 2021, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, IN, at the age of 51.