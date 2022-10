FAIR OAKS - Dawn B. Simnick, 73, of Fair Oaks, IN passed Friday October 21, 2022 peacefully at home. She is survived by son, Ryan Simnick (Sara Smith), Fair Oaks; daughter Sherry (Richard) Urbanski, Rensselaer; sister Teresa Danderson Lakeland, FL. Numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; many loving relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her loving husband Richard F. Simnick; parents; daughter Dawn Mechelle; and siblings: Wallie Anne (Gader), Brenda and Walter.