Dawn M. Hanley

GARY - Dawn M. Hanley, age 44, of Gary, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Her proudest accomplishment in life are her three children. She had to be strong her whole life, she finally gets to rest.

She is survived by her three children: Sara J. Hanley, Sharon M. Hiigginbotham and Damian J. Higginbotham; their fathers: Gregory Hanley and David Higginbotham (her long time partner); her father, Michael J. Manley Sr. (Aloma); beloved aunt, Gale Broadbent; three brothers; a sister; her mothers-in-law: Sandra Hanley and Rose Romero; many aunts and uncles; brother and sisters-in-law; cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon A. Manley (Barry); her beloved honey and grandpa, Patsy Jean and Francis Manley; and three siblings: Rick, Kimberly snd Angelica.

A wake will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 2:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at Castlehill Funeral Home in Dyer, IN.