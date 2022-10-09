 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawn M. Zajkowski

Dawn M. Zajkowski

CROWN POINT, IN - Dawn M. Zajkowski, nee Marvin, age 60, of Crown Point, IN went home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Beloved wife of Ken Zajkowski. Loving mother of Nicholas O'Neal, Ron (Heather) O'Neal, Casey Zajkowski, Kathy (Scott) Wener and Kristy Zajkowski. Cherished grandmother to Sophia, Addison, Austin, Dillon, Jazmine, Andrea, Faith and Roman and great-grandmother of Legend. Dawn was an active member of Faith Church – Munster where she felt the love, grace and faith of a Christian community. She was loved by all who knew her and she will be missed.

Visitation, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 3:00 – 8:00 P.M. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral Service, Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home with Pastor Charlie Contreras officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to Faith Church – Munster (https://wearefaith.org/munster/) For more information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com

