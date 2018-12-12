MADISON, WI - Dawn Marie Ciesielski (nee Dymora), born August 22, 1965, at Rest December 7, 2018. Late of Madison, WI formerly of Calumet City, IL. Dawn spread sunshine into the lives of everyone she met. Beloved wife of Rich for 34 years. Loving mother of Stephen (Amy) Ciesielski and Joanna Ciesielski. Loving Busha to Violet Marie Ciesielski. Dearest sister of Denise Frevert and Debra (David) Kopera and sister-in-law of Beverly (Patric) Moran, Donald (Maria) Ciesielski, and the late Larry (Debbie) Ciesielski. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Chester and Eleanor Dymora. Dawn was caring, generous, and selfless. People were instantly drawn to Dawn because of her beautiful smile and being sweeter than her famous kolaczki. Avid bowler--lettering for her high school team (T.F. North) and enjoyed many leagues after. She spread her joy of bowling to her kids and recently taught her grandaughter bowling her first time.
We love you, forever and always, Wifey, Mama, and Busha. Kochamy Cie, Dawn!
Visitation Saturday, December 15, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Interment private. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.