ST. JOHN, IN - Dawn Marie Kush, of St. John, IN, passed away peacefully, Friday, February 26, 2021 with her family by her side, after her 8-month battle with breast cancer. She was 61.

She is survived by her loving husband and sons: Stephen A. Kush, of St. John, IN, Michael J. Kush, of Crete, IL, Matthew S. Kush, Of Lakewood, CO; brother Tom Hubbard of St. Augustine, FL; sisters-in-law: Carolyn Robledo, Beverly Kush (William Mains); nieces: Ellen Mains (Kevin Whitaker), Katie Mains; nephews: Andy Robledo (Christy), Robert Mains; grandnieces: Alyssa Robledo, Rosemary Whitaker; grandnephews: Andrew, Lukas, Nickolas Robledo; aunts: Alice (late Edwin) Szalony, Patricia (Fred) Long; and many loving cousins and a multitude of friends.

Visitation Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the family appreciated. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.