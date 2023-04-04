July 1, 1939 - March 26, 2023

HOBART, IN - Dawn "Beige" Yvonne (Landes) Reese, 83, passed away in Spencer, IN, on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

She was born July 1, 1939, to Charles and Mabel Landes, who precede her in death. She was also preceded by three brothers, Gary, Dane and Cliff (Barb) Landes; her former husband, Gerald "Skip" Reese; and countless close friends.

She is survived by her two adoring children, Gary (Laurie) Reese and Kelly (Ed) Stevens; and her five beloved grandchildren, all of whom she was so very proud and loved unconditionally: Bailee and Chad Stevens, and Abigail, Blake and Cora Reese. Lastly, she is survived by her inseparable and loving sister Reva (Landes) Hauber, and Reva's two sons Ryan (Sabrina) Hauber and Cody (Jessica) Hauber, who loved Beige as if they were her own sons; and countless close friends.

A visitation will be held at Burns Funeral Home (701 E. 7th St, Hobart, IN) from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, with a service to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org).