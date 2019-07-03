MUNSTER, IN - Daxa Shah was a beloved wife, mom, grandma, sister, and friend. She passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 5:15 AM, surrounded by her husband, kids, grandkids, and close family and friends. She was 66 years old.
Daxa was born and raised in Vadodara in the state of Gujarat, India as the eldest of four children. Throughout her life, Daxa provided unbound selflessness, taking many strangers and turning them into lifelong friends. She loved to cook for anyone, and she lived for travel, particularly her annual return trips to India to visit her childhood home. Those who knew her know she was fiercely protective of those she loved and had a clear conscience through which she fearlessly expressed her straight, clear opinions.
She was preceded by her parents, Ramanlal Keshavlal Parikh and Lilavati Parikh.
She is survived by her loving husband, Pravin; her children, Pratik, Vikas, and Sapna; her daughters-in-law Reena and Shilpa; her four grandchildren Mira, Keenan, Arya, and Nahla; and her siblings Rita, Jatin, and Himansu. She will not be forgotten and has left a permanent imprint on all who had the great joy of spending time in her company. We'll miss you Daxa.
Friends and Relatives may visit with the family on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 (corner of Main and Kennedy) from 9:00-11:30 AM.