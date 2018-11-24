CHICAGO, IL/ ST.JOHN, IN - Dayna Less, age 24, of Chicago, IL/St. John, IN passed away November 19, 2018. Survived by her loving parents, Brian and Teena Less; fiance, Adam Keric; loving aunt, Teta Kosa; aunts: Ann, Vicki, Marijane, Karen; uncles: Michael, Martin, and James; grandparents: Donald and Joyce Less; numerous cousins Kumovi and many dear friends.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 26, 2018 at 9:00 AM directly at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church in Lansing, IL (186th and Stoney Island) with V. Rev. Dr. Milos Vesin officiating. At rest, St. Sava Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. Friends are invited to visit with Dayna's family on Sunday from 2:00-8:00p.m. with Pomen prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 East of Cline Ave.)
Dayna was suddenly and tragically taken from us. She was a proud Pharm D graduate of Purdue University. She loved dearly the St. Sava Church Camp in Libertyville, IL. She had overcome adversity and her own medical issues and was on a path to help others. Please join us in a celebration of her life and her love.