Mar. 26, 1952 - July 2, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Dayna R. Butlin, 69, of Hammond, IN, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021. She is survived by: beloved husband of 35 years Dennis Butlin; daughters Adrian Barnes of Hammond, and Kimberly Butlin of Hammond; brother Norman Cheryl of Spencer, IL; niece Victoria Spencer; and nephews: Kyle and Trevor Spencer.

Dayna was a lifetime member of the First Christian Church of Hessville, was retired from the School City of Hammond as a school bus driver, and was a special education teacher.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at First Christian Church of Hessville, 6733 Alabama Ave, Hammond, IN, 46323 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 6:00 p.m. at the church. Minister Dan Nichols officiating.

Memorials may be given to the church.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com