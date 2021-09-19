LOWELL, IN - Dayton Hornickel, age 22, of Lowell, IN, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Jaime Hornickel; brothers: Darion and Dawson (Ashley); grandparents: John and Pam Rust, Dennie and Sandy Bower; numerous aunts and uncles. Dayton was a Lowell High School graduate where he was involved in football and track; He is also a US Marine veteran. Visitation, Monday, September 20th from 2-8PM. Funeral Service, Tuesday, 11AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356. www.sheetsfuneral.com