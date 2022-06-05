Deacon Dan Zurawski

Nov. 4, 1947 - May 30, 2022

SAINT JOHN - Deacon Daniel Walter Zurawski, 74, passed away at his home on May 30, 2022, with his wife and children at his side after a long battle with cancer.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lou (nee Trgovich); his son, Brian (Jeannie) Zurawski; and daughter, Ann Marie (late Ken) Rhineberger. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jacob Zurawski, Nathan Zurawski, Evan Scheiwe, Kayla Zurawski; his sister, Diane (late Richard) Zuraweic; many nieces; nephews; cousins; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; as well as many fellow deacons in the Gary Diocese; dear friends; former co-workers; and fellow parishioners of Saint Thomas More Catholic Church.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father: Josephine and Walter Zurawski.

Dan and Mary Lou were married for nearly 54 years after meeting at Bishop Noll High School in 1965 in Hammond. Born in Hammond, IN on November 4, 1947, Dan grew up in Hammond and attended St Casimir grade school and Bishop Noll high school before going on to study Pharmacy at Purdue University. After graduating from Purdue in 1970, he was the first Director of Pharmacy at Community Hospital in Munster before opening Fairmeadows Pharmacy, also in Munster.

Dan worked hard to grow Fairmeadows over the years and also helped to start and grow other home health related businessses in the Chicagoland area.

Dan retired after 46 years in 2016, however, before retirement, Dan was ordained a Roman Catholic Deacon on June 6, 2009 and served the Diocese of Gary at St. Thomas More Parish in Munster, IN until stepping down from the Deaconate in 2017 due to his health issues. Dan was a 4th degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus and was a Knight of the Holy Sepulchre. Over the years, Dan touched many families throughout Northwest Indiana through the time that he spent serving others as a deacon at St Thomas More as well as at Fairmeadows where he helped others generously.

Dan was a devoted husband, caring father, and supportive Papa. He was a friend and mentor to many family members, friends, parishoners, and co-workers. He was deeply loved and appreciated by the many lives he touched along his life journey. Papa was especially fond of his grandchildren whom he loved dearly. Dan will be greatly missed.

Visitation will take place at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN on Monday June 6, 2022, beginning at 3:00 p.m. and ending with an evening prayer service at 7:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday June 7, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday June 7, 2022, immediately following a prayer service at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, the Most Reverend Bishop Robert J. McClory presiding. Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Holy Name Catholic Cemetery, 11000 W 133rd Ave, Cedar Lake, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Thomas More School or Hospice of the Calumet Area.