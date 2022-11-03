ST. JOHN, IN - Deacon Edward T. Ryan, age 96, a St. John, IN resident, formerly of Calumet City, IL and Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Graduate of St Nicholas Catholic Grammar School Class of 1940 and Fenger High School Class of 1944.

United States Army World War II Veteran-Private First Class, Bronze Star, Purple Heart Recipient for the Battle with Company B-127 Infantry in the Asiatic and Pacific Theater.

Ed started his working career at the Pullman Shops hanging end doors on passenger train cars, working at Chromium Mining and Smelting Company, Foreman at Formold Plastics and Sherwin Williams Paint Chemical Division, retiring as a Supervisor from U.S. Steel Supply Division.

Member of the Calumet City American Legion Post 330. Lifelong member of the Loyal Order of the Moose. Ed became an ordained Deacon April 27, 1991. He served as a Deacon at St Anthony of Padua Church in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood until 1998, continuing at Our Lady of Knock Church in Calumet City, and was a Chaplain at the Franciscan Alliance Hospitals in the Northwest Indiana area.

Past long-time member of the St. Anthony of Padua Church Holy Name Society and was a Boy Scout/Cub Scout Pack Leader.

Husband for 66 years of the late Carmella nee Sartori. Father of: Richard (Faye) Ryan, David (Suzanne) Ryan and the late Thomas (Mary Lou) Ryan; grandfather of 12; loving "Nono" to his 18 great-grandchildren. Son of the late Minnie nee Richter and John E. Ryan. Brother of the late Marie Ryan, John (late Clair) Ryan and Frances (late Charles) Adametz. Father in-law of the late Deborah nee Kowalski. "Uncle Ed" to many nieces and nephews. Friend and neighbors to many.

Visitation Friday, November 4, 2022, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Ln. (1 block west of US 41icker Ave. at 97th Ln.) St. John. Lying in state at Jesus, Shepherd of Souls/Our Lady of Knock Church, 501 163rd Street, Calumet City on Saturday November 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City. Info 219-365-3474 or elmwoodchapel.com.