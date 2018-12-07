ST. JOHN, IN - Deacon Edwin Gatons, age 78 of St. John, passed away December 1, 2018. Survived by his loving wife Janice; children: Stephen (Kathy) Gatons, Gregory (Sue) Gatons and Karen Craig; grandchildren: Alison, Caroline, Suzanne, Katherine Gatons; Jacob and Grant Craig and several nieces.
There will be a Rite of Reception at St. Michael Catholic Church, #1 Wilhelm St., Schererville on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. followed by a visitation at the church from 3:00-9:00 p.m. Evening prayer at 6:00 p.m. with a night prayer 8:45 p.m. Funeral service will take place on Monday December 10, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. with a 7:00 a.m. daily mass followed by a 8:55 a.m. Rosary offered by the school children. Visitation will resume at 9:45 a.m. with a 12:30 noon prayer followed immediately by a 1:00 p.m. funeral mass. Burial at St. Michael Cemetery with reception to follow in St. Patrick Hall.
Edwin was ordained a Deacon in the Catholic church on June 7, 2003. He worked as a Chaplain at Franciscan Health Care for a number of years as well as fulfilling his duties as a Deacon at St. Michael Catholic Church and the Diocese of Gary. A veteran of the U.S. Navy.
LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, SCHERERVILLE, 219-322-6616 in charge of arrangements.