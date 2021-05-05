Dean Downey

Nov. 3, 1938 — May 1, 2021

DEMOTTE, IN — Dean Downey, 82, of DeMotte, IN, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Dean is survived by his loving friend and companion, Darlene Hahm; sister, Norma Maloney; numerous nieces and nephews; lifetime friend, Jim Stokes; and dear friends: John Cargil and Don Niemeyer.

Dean was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Downey; parents: Archie and Alice Downey; and sisters: Joan Gauthier and Greta Allbritten.

After high school, Dean served two years in the US Army. Afterwards he became a union pipefitter and retired after over 40 years of service. Dean enjoyed fishing, and racing horses and pigeons.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Wendell Thacker officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

For the health and safety of the Downey family, we kindly ask that masks be worn while attending visitation or funeral services. Thank you.