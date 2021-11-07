 Skip to main content
Dean H. Gregoline

July 19, 1947 - Nov. 2, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Dean H. Gregoline, age 74, of Valparaiso, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Dean is survived by son, Mark (Ofelia) Gregoline; granddaughter, Danniella Gregoline; great-granddaughter, Gianna; brother, Joe (Jennifer) Gregoline; three nephews: Joseph (Jennifer) Gregoline, Matthew, and Michael Gregoline.

Preceded in death by parents, Leonard and Marguerite Gregoline; brother, Michael Gregoline.

Dean was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Valparaiso. He retired as a Supervisor for Nipsco, with 35 years of service. Dean was a graduate of Andrean High School, class of 1965, and an Associate Degree from Indiana University Northwest. He was an avid sportsman.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, November 8, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Drive, Crown Point.

A Memorial Mass will be Tuesday, November 9, 2021, directly at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m., 509 W. Division Road, Valparaiso, IN. At rest at a later date, Calumet Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred St. Jude's Children Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred St. Jude's Children Hospital.

