Dean Luke

HOBART, IN - Dean Luke, age 68, of Hobart, a graduate of Portage High School passed away peacefully at home on April 9, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, George Luke, Sr., mother Jane Luke, and sister, Becky Luke-Mehl.

He is survived by his brother George "Chip" (Brenda Kish) Luke; sister Martha Luke (Ernie Brunty); brother-in-law Brian Mehl; nephew Matt Luke (Olivia); niece Lauren Luke; nephew Nick Mehl; niece Nancy Mehl; and great nephews: Broderick and Evander Luke.

Dean was retired, having made many great friends while owning a gas station/convenience store in Lake Station where his "broasted chicken" was touted "best in town". He was a licensed auctioneer and owner of Log Cabin Auction Service. He also worked at the County Line Orchard where his favorite thing was entertaining kids. He also helped at Mundells' County Line Nursery and made many friends and acquaintances there.

He was a singer and song writer but his truest love was fishing. He made many fishing trips with friends to Minnesota and Canada. He owned a private one acre lake which he shared with anyone and everyone, hosting many parties, reunions, group events, bond fires, and simple get togethers.

A celebration of Dean's life will be held at a later date.

REES FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with his cremation.

