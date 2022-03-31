 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dean M. Markovich

  • 0

Oct. 19, 1933 - March 27, 2022

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Dean M. Markovich, age 88, of Schererville, IN, passed away March 27, 2022. She is survived by her loving children, Denise (Ron) Raduenz, Michael (Becky) Markovich; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Daughter-in-law, Diane Markovich; and son-in-law, Bernie McNeiley.

Preceded in death by her husband Milan and children, Milan Jr, Mark, and Dawn McNeiley.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church in Schererville. At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will take place at St. Michael Church on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. til time of service. Dean was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church.

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME 219 322-6616

