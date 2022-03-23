DEAN PAUL JOHNSON

March 4, 1942 - Feb. 25, 2022

MERRILLVILLE, IN- Dean Johnson, age 79, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, in Ft. Myers, FL. Born on March 4, 1942, in Gary, IN to the late Charles Carl and Cartha (nee Luedtke) Johnson.

Owner of Dean's Auto Repair, Inc. with wife, Beverly, and son Charles Dean since 1981.

Survived by wife, Beverly Johnson; children: Charles (Vicky) Johnson, Carey Young and Cathy (Steve) Bell; grandchildren: Dylan and Mytchel Galoozis, Taylor and Sydney Young, and Aiden Johnson, Brandon (Chelsey), Aaron (Stancie) and Cameron Bell, Meghan Bledsoe, and Kyle Stone: great-grandchildren: Jackson Bell and Jordan and Chelsea Bledsoe; nieces and nephews, many friends, and his beloved cat, Batman.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, David Young; and grandchild, Mallory Stone.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. at CALUMET FUNERAL CHAPEL 7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Funeral Chapel with Dean's nephew, Keith Barclay, officiating.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Dean's name to First Presbyterian Church of Merrillville or T2T.org (Tunnel of Towers)

