Dean R. Larson

Dean received his Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctor's degrees from Purdue University and a Master's from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA. Dean enlisted in the Navy and retired as a Captain in Special Operations and later retired from United States Steel Corporation. He taught for Purdue University Calumet, Purdue, Saint Xavier, Oklahoma State, and Capella Universities. Dean was the Environmental Safety and Health Training Manager for Argonne National Laboratory from 1989 to 1995 and the Safety and Industrial Hygiene Manager, United States Steel Gary Works 1995 – 2003. Captain Larson represented the U.S. Naval Academy as a Blue and Gold Officer for 42 years, including service as the Indiana Coordinator. He chaired the National Fire Protection Association Technical Committees on Mass Evacuation and Sheltering, Emergency Management and Business Continuity, and Emergency Services Organization Risk Management. Dean served as Head of the U.S. Delegation to the ISO Committee for Societal Security and served as a Commissioner on the Indiana Emergency Response Commission and the Certified Emergency Manager Commission, which he chaired in 2012. He was certified as a Safety Professional, Emergency Manager, Business Continuity Auditor, Performance Technologist, and Indiana Professional Emergency Management. He served as Master of Griffith Lodge #735 F & AM and as presiding officer in the Scottish Rite, York Rite, National Sojourners, Shrine (Raheese and South Lake County Shrine Club), Eastern Star, Royal Order of Jesters, and Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Shriners Hospital for Children in Chicago. Dean was inducted in the Purdue Tri-Service Hall of Fame and awarded the Honorary 330, Order of the Purple Cross, Knight York Cross of Honor, and Honorary DeMolay Legion of Honor. He was a member of the Sovereign Military Order of the Temple of Jerusalem. Dean served on the Academy Board of the 1st District of Indiana, Naval Academy Area Coordinator Steering Committee, Kairos Prison Ministry, and Indiana Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. He was a member of Alpha Chi Rho Fraternity, 40x8, Lions, VFW, American Legion, and Mensa. At Christmas time, Dean found great joy in playing Santa Claus with Gail as Mrs. Claus. He traveled and worked in over sixty-six countries as part of Navy service, U.S. Steel employment, and disaster preparedness activities for the National Fire Protection Association and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). His work on disaster preparedness throughout the world has increased the level of safety for many, many people. Dean served his Lord and his country, the greatest on earth.