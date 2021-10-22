Deana Heavin Erickson

Feb. 21, 1959 — Oct. 17, 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV — Deana Heavin Erickson, 62, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on October 17, 2021 in Las Vegas.

She was born February 21, 1959 in Las Vegas and graduated from Chaparral High School. She married Lief Erickson in 1989. They have two amazing sons, Jason Robert Erickson and Franklin Carl Erickson. Deana was a wonderful, vibrant woman who left an impression on everyone she met. She worked in the table games department of several casinos as a dice dealer before transitioning to the wine business. Deana was a "Day 1" team member of Las Vegas' Eiffel Tower Restaurant, eventually becoming their Wine Director. However, Deana found her true passion in recovery.

She was a very active member of Alcoholics Anonymous for over 14-years, in Las Vegas and in the Porter County area of NW Indiana, where she lived for 5-years. She took great joy in helping other women find sobriety.

Deana is survived by her husband of 32-years, Lief Erickson of Las Vegas; son, Jason Erickson (Courtney) of Las Vegas; son, Franklin Erickson (Rosie) of Monument, CO, their daughter, the apple of Deana's eye, granddaughter, Arden Ella Erickson, and sister, Shelly Fitzsimmons of Pittsburg, CA.