INDIANAPOLIS, IN/Formerly of LANSING, IL - Deana M. Blakeslee (nee Carnavacciolo) passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. She grew up in Chicago, IL moved to Lansing, IL and most recently lived in Indianapolis, IN.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Larry Blakeslee; and is survived by her partner of 7 1/2 years, Marilyn Plummer; two daughters: Carrie Hanford of Bristol, WI, and Kelly Blakeslee of Reno, NV; one sister Cheryl (Robert) Lee of St. John, IN; grandchildren; and other loving family members; as well as many dear friends and neighbors.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Entombment will follow at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. Visitation will be on Thursday, at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday, from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service. www.kishfuneralhome.net