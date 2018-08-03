HOBART, IN - Deanna 'Dee' Swiney (nee Wardecki) age 49, of Hobart, IN passed away August 1, 2018. After a long and courageous battle of 2-1/2 years of Pancreatic cancer. She always put everyone else in her thoughts before herself. She was a kind and compassionate person. She was employed by Walgreen's for 20 plus years.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband Kenle 'Ken' and two sons Jeffery and Michael Swiney of Hobart; father and mother John and Lou Wardecki; two brothers, Vinnie and Johnny ; sister Gina (Dave) Jolly all of Valparaiso; two nephews David (Melissa) Jolly and Steven (Fiancée Kenzie) Jolly; niece Kendall Wardecki; father in law James and mother in law Hazel Swiney of Hobart. A large family of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, co-workers and loyal customers of Walgreens. She will be missed by all but in our hearts forever.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, with Mister Ron Jackson, officiating. She will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 5, 2018 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For more information please call 219-942-2109. Go online to share condolences at: