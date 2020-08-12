× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART, IN - Deanna Paras, age 33 of Hobart, passed away on August 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her dad, George Paras; Papou-Jimmy Dovellos and Yiayia-Maria Paras; aunts: Teresa Christos, Stella Tripodis.

Deanna is survived by her Mom, Leni (Dave) Vinzant; brothers: Christo (Amanda) Paras and Phillip; YiaYia-Thelma Dovellos; aunts: Marianne (Tim) Mecessyne, Johanna Kritikos, Irene Santos; uncles: Steve (Carol) Zaharias, Emmanuel Christos, Dennis Tripodis: Catheron Paras and Thea Shorts; several cousins and her stinkies: George, Theodora and Gus; special friends: Apollo, Iakovos, Isios and Julie, The Shower Crew, Skip and Debbie Price, Diana Boyle.

Deanna had a profound impact on everyone she met and was our cherished gift from God. She had a beautiful and infectious smile, a gift of gab and wit, and a generous and giving spirit. She was fiercely independent and hated relying on others. She could not wait to bring the flowerpots out of the greenhouse in the Spring. She also loved decorating the house for Halloween.