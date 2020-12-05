Deanne J. Kutka
St. JOHN, IN — Deanne J. Kutka, 73, of St. John, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Alan, Joseph (Karley) and Paul Kutka; grandchildren, Benjamin, Nicholas and Jewelle; sisters, Judy (Phil) Bodinet and Delores (late Tony) Sacco; brother, Michael (Maryann) Lett; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin, and son, Brandon (Julie).
Visitation will be held at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., St. John, on Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 12:00 (noon) until the time of service at 4:00 p.m.
Dee volunteered at The Shrine of Christ's Passion and enjoyed playing bingo. She also worked at Indiana Beach while enjoying her time in her camper. www.fagenmiller.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.