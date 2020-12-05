Deanne J. Kutka

St. JOHN, IN — Deanne J. Kutka, 73, of St. John, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Alan, Joseph (Karley) and Paul Kutka; grandchildren, Benjamin, Nicholas and Jewelle; sisters, Judy (Phil) Bodinet and Delores (late Tony) Sacco; brother, Michael (Maryann) Lett; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin, and son, Brandon (Julie).

Visitation will be held at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., St. John, on Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 12:00 (noon) until the time of service at 4:00 p.m.

Dee volunteered at The Shrine of Christ's Passion and enjoyed playing bingo. She also worked at Indiana Beach while enjoying her time in her camper. www.fagenmiller.com