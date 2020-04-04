Debbie Kaminski

Debbie loved sparkles and pink; she loved glitter, rhinestones, and everything glam! She adorned fabulous purses and perfume and was always styled beautifully from the moment she woke up until bedtime. She was fond of watching Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, and Shirley Temple movies. She also enjoyed watching home decorating shows with her granddaughters who filled her heart with immense happiness. She was happiest when hugging and cuddling Giana and Lily who were the joys of her life, giving her new found energy and meaning in her later years.

Debbie met her husband of 43 years while attending Hammond High School. They were high school sweethearts who got married on August 7, 1976. She loved watching him play sports in high school and throughout his adult life. The two were inseparable and Joe especially loved her holiday turkey and cheese stuffing. She was a beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She had the sweetest heart and cared so much about everyone she encountered. Debbie maintained a very close bond with her Aunt Sandy, her sisters Cheryl and Melissa, and her mother Suzanne throughout her life; she was the glue that held the family together. She was best friends with her daughter Holly; the two had a special love that will last forever. She also had a very deep bond with her son - who will always be Joey to her - and his wife Maryam who both are eternally grateful for the unending support she had for them in all their endeavors. She is largely responsible for "Joey" being the person that he is today, and he thanks the Lord every day that he had such an incredible mother. He hopes that she is proud of him from heaven. She will be missed by all.