Debbie Lacko (nee Shoaf)

Debbie was a simple woman who enjoyed the simple things in life. Debbie loved a long bath followed by a good book and a warm blanket with a cup of tea, or when she needed it, a cold beer. She loved her pets, especially her dog, Reno, who was waiting for her at the gates of heaven. Debbie loved the color yellow; yellow roses were her favorite but more than anything she loved her grandkids who she gave every ounce of her energy she had. No children were ever loved more. Debbie worked many jobs in life but her longest and favorite was at K-Mart in Hammond, where she worked for 22 years, she ran that store like a well-oiled machine. "Debbie, #72, it's time to clock out and go home, your shift is finally over!"