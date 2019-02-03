VALPARAISO, IN - Debbie Rodriguez (nee Phillipov), age 68 of Valparaiso, passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. She is survived by three sons: John (Amanda), Richard (Krystal), and Robert; daughter, Dee Dee Dehler; mother, Bonnie Phillipov; eight grandchildren; one great grandson; brother, Bob Phillipov. Preceded in death by husband, Juan of 27 years; father Philip Phillipov; three brothers, Gerald, Philip Gary, and Peter Phillipov.
Debbie was a graduate of Horace Mann High School. She was a retired counselor from The Crisis Center in Gary.
Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral service will be Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL with Rev. Tom Shanahan officiating. At rest, Calvary Cemetery.
To express online condolences and view online obituary, please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com