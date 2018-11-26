DEMOTTE, IN - Debbie Talarek, 62, of DeMotte, IN, passed away November 23, 2018. She is survived by her children: Danny (Jamie) and Chrissy Talarek; grandchildren: Abbey and Brayden; siblings: Denise Osburn, Diane (Bob) Viers, Tom, Tim, Terry (Dawn) Osburn, Susie (John) Osburn, Terri (Richard) King, Joe Talarek, Susan Iwinski, Laura Talarek; father in law, Ray Talarek; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Babe and Squeak Osburn, Michael Talarek.
Debbie enjoyed spending time with her grandkids doing many activities including arts and crafts, cross stitching, baking and watching movies.
Visitation, Wednesday, November 28th from 3:00-7:00PM with Funeral Service following at 7:00PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. www.sheetsfuneral.com