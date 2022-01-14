Oct. 13, 1957 - Oct. 11, 2021

CARMEL, IN - On October 11. 2021, Debby June Anderson (LaBonte) died quietly in her bedroom, in her home in Carmel, IN due to Stage 4 Metastatic Melanoma Cancer. Debby was loved dearly by her family and she will be missed forever.

Debby was preceded in death by her father Vernon, mother June and husband Ray LaBonte. Living members are: sister Lynn, brother Ian (Kathleen) and brother Chris.

Being brought up in Crown Point, Debby was the girl that everyone liked and she remained that person throughout her life. The last twenty three years were spent in the Community Health Network in and around the Indianapolis complex and she eventually settled in Carmel.

From her friends and colleagues:

It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of Debby Anderson. If you knew Debby, you probably loved her. If you did not have the fortunate opportunity of working with her, I hope to be able to do her justice and and put into words what a incredible friend, teammate and colleague she was.