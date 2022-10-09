DYER, IN - Deborah A. Bufano, nee Walker, age 69 of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully Friday, October 7, 2022. Beloved wife of the late David A. Bufano. Loving mother of Gina (Anthony) Synakiewicz, and Jennifer Bufano. Proud grandmother of Madison and Luke. Dear sister of Cynthia (Douglas) Mushier, George (Sara) Walker, Nancy Walker, William Walker and Vanessa (Dean) Doty. Dear aunt of Hilary (John) Barker, Alex (Kaylen) Mushier, Kyle Doty, and Haley Doty and great aunt of Aidan, Quinn, Alina, and Jude. Preceded in death by her parents: William and Mary Walker. Deborah was a retired security guard for Marshall Fields at River Oaks Mall for many years. She was loved by many and will be missed.
Visitation Monday, October 10, 2022 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. A prayer service will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Entombment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery – Schererville, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, greatly appreciated. For further information please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.