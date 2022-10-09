DYER, IN - Deborah A. Bufano, nee Walker, age 69 of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully Friday, October 7, 2022. Beloved wife of the late David A. Bufano. Loving mother of Gina (Anthony) Synakiewicz, and Jennifer Bufano. Proud grandmother of Madison and Luke. Dear sister of Cynthia (Douglas) Mushier, George (Sara) Walker, Nancy Walker, William Walker and Vanessa (Dean) Doty. Dear aunt of Hilary (John) Barker, Alex (Kaylen) Mushier, Kyle Doty, and Haley Doty and great aunt of Aidan, Quinn, Alina, and Jude. Preceded in death by her parents: William and Mary Walker. Deborah was a retired security guard for Marshall Fields at River Oaks Mall for many years. She was loved by many and will be missed.