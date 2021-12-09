 Skip to main content
SAUK VILLAGE, IL — Deborah A. Synowiec (nee Keith), age 69, of Sauk Village, IL, passed away peacefully Friday, December 3, 2021. Loving wife of Dennis J. Synowiec; Devoted mother of Kimberly Synowiec, Glenna (Steven) Garcia, and Donald (Brandy) Synowiec; Proud grandmother of nine; Dearest sister of David Keith. Preceded in death by her parents: Lyndon and Shirley Keith.

Memorial visitation Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the memorial Mass at 1:00 p.m. Directly at St. James Catholic Church 22400 Torrence Ave. Sauk Village, IL, with Rev. Mark Kalema, Rev. David Simonetti, and Rev. Tom Conde officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the American Cancer Society 17060 Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60477 or Burn Care at UChicago Medicine 5235 S. Harper Court 4th Floor Chicago, IL 60615, greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME – Dyer, IN. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com

