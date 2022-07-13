June 19, 1961 - June 26, 2022
VALPARAISO - Deborah Ann (Kender) Nolan, age 61 of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022. She was born on June 19, 1961 in Hammond, IN to Richard and Phyliss (Davis) Scott.
Deborah is survived by her husband of 42 years, Troy Nolan; sons: Christopher Nolan, Jonathan (Angelica Levy) Nolan, Chad Nolan; grandsons: Mason Nolan, Connor Nolan, Christopher Wilson; granddaughters: Jade Nolan, Lillian Nolan, Alexia Levy; sisters: Cathy (Dave) Alverado, Cheryl (Tommy) Knight, Connie (Dan) Yeomans. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Kender; brothers: Richard Kender Jr., George Kender.
Deborah was full of life and had many friends. She loved going to the beach and spending time with her grandchildren. Deborah could light up any room. She was selfless and always went above and beyond for others. Deborah was an avid volleyball and softball player. She enjoyed the sun and laying by the pool on warm days. Deborah had an awesome spirit and it will continue to shine through her children. She will be holding the door and greeting us one day, we know we will see her again. Deborah will live on in our hearts. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. A memorial visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Deborah's honor to the organization of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.