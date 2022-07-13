Deborah Ann (Kender) Nolan

Deborah was full of life and had many friends. She loved going to the beach and spending time with her grandchildren. Deborah could light up any room. She was selfless and always went above and beyond for others. Deborah was an avid volleyball and softball player. She enjoyed the sun and laying by the pool on warm days. Deborah had an awesome spirit and it will continue to shine through her children. She will be holding the door and greeting us one day, we know we will see her again. Deborah will live on in our hearts. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.