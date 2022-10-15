Mar. 14, 1992—Sept. 21, 2022

GRIFFITH—Deborah Ann Leslie, age 30, of Griffith, IN, was taken from us on September 21, 2022. She is survived by her parents David Leslie and Maggie Feist Leslie, her twin sister, Christine Sokol, her sisters Carole Feist and Jessica Leslie, and her brother, James Leslie. She had four nephews: Elijah, Jonah, Moses, and Solomon Schreiber.

A celebration of Deborah’s life will be held from 5:00pm-7:00pm on October 19, 2022 at Living Stones Church located at 909 Pratt St, Crown Point, IN. There will be a memorial service from 6:00 to 7:00. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Lake Area Recovery Club, 202 N. Griffith Blvd, Griffith, IN. 46319 (lakearearecovery.net). Deborah was an active member of the recovery community and received much love and support from this club.

Deborah graduated from Griffith High School. Upon graduation, she went to the Honor Academy, a Christian college in Texas. Later, she attended Indiana University Northwest and was working towards a degree in Business Administration.

Deborah loved hiking and anything that involved being in nature. She was in her element when she was outside. She also had a passion for music and loved to dance because doing so made her feel childlike and free. Deborah loved people and had a gift of connecting deeply with everyone around her. She was always available to help anyone, whether stranger or friend. Most of all, Deborah loved Jesus with all of her heart and soul. She was a dedicated and devoted member of Living Stones Church, where she was happiest.