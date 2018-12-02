CROWN POINT, IN - Deborah 'Debbie' A. Postma, age 60, of Crown Point, passed away November 30, 2018. She was a graduate of Thornwood High School, a 4H Leader, and worked in the Bakery Department at Jewel for over 20 years. Debbie was preceded in death by her son, Nicholas Postma; and sister, Laura Beneturski.
She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Terry Postma; daughter, Karen (Jason) Casey; grandchildren, Logan, Lucas, Aiden, and Mason; parents, Robert and Virginia Rudofski; daughter-in-law, Kathy Postma; brother-in-law, Patrick Beneturski; dear niece and nephew Emily and Andrew (Scarlett) Beneturski; many other special nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Debbie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and friend. Christmas time was her favorite, and she enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren and family during the holidays. She will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her.
Debbie's family would like to personally thank VNA Hospice for their wonderful care and special love that they gave not only to her, but to all of her family.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. A memorial visitation will take place from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at BURNS.